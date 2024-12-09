Work resumes on ISG school project

The main school building is finished but ISG left plenty of uncompleted work behind

ISG began the construction of new premises for Woodlands Meed special school in Burgess Hill in November 2021 under a £22m contract. The project has been due for completion by spring 2023, with the external works finished by autumn 2023.

The new main school building was finally handed over to the school earlier this summer but when ISG went out of business in September, there was still much to be done, including all the external works.

Sunninghill Construction, based in nearby Haywards Heath, has now been appointed by West Sussex County Council to complete enabling works to prepare for construction of a new all-weather pitch and additional car parking.

Sunninghill resumes ground clearance works today, a prerequisite before the main phase two construction works can begin.

The appointment of a contractor to complete the remaining phase two works is expected to be made by the council in early 2025.

Woodlands Meed College provides new facilities including a hydrotherapy pool, 12 new classrooms and a two-court sports hall for 100 children with special educational needs and disabilities. These are in addition to the all-weather pitch and outside multi-use games area and amphitheatre where children can sit together and hold sporting and social events.

The council said that it remains committed to ensuring the works are completed “as soon as possible”.

