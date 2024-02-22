Work starts in Dundee on second SSEN warehouse

Artist's impression of SSEN's identical Dundee and Inverness warehouses

The 7,500 sqm Claverhouse facility – and an identical unit under construction in the north at Inverness Airport Business Park – will support the expansion and maintenance of Scotland’s electricity network.

Both warehouses will have heavy lifting facilities, bunded areas for oil filled plant, storage areas and office space.

Global Infrastructure was awarded the contract to design and deliver the two buildings, with work at the Inverness site starting first, in August 2023. The contract value was not disclosed but described as being “into the multiple tens of millions”. Global Infrastructure’s annual turnover is the region of £30m.

The contractor is expected to complete both developments in the first quarter of 2025.

Managing director David MacDonald said: “Steelwork for the Inverness building is well advanced and groundworks in Dundee will commence imminently in line with our schedule to deliver both units early next year.”

SSEN Transmission project manager John Baillie said: “The new operations warehouse in Claverhouse in Dundee is an exciting new development for us, allowing the space for state-of-the-art facilities which we can use to effectively maintain and manage our high-voltage electricity transmission network.”

He added: “These new warehouse developments in both Dundee and Inverness are part of a huge period of growth for SSEN Transmission across the north of Scotland, which will help us as we work to reinforce and build an electricity transmission network which will deliver a network for net zero.”

Global Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Inverness-based GEG Capital, is a framework contractor for Scottish & Southern Energy (SSE), parent company of Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

