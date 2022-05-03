Work starts on 980-home South Queensferry scheme

The site lies between the approaches to the Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge

Cala Homes' Builyeon Road site lies between the Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge approaches. Family-owned civil engineering contractor I&H Brown has been been appointed by Cala to undertake the bulk earthworks, which are expected to be complete by the end of this year. Drainage and infrastructure works for the main spine road are forecast to be completed next March.

The 44ha development of 980 homes also has provision for a new primary school, a care home and commercial units including a food store, restaurants and fuel filling station.

Total Section 75 (planning gain) contributions by Cala for the Builyeon Road site will exceed £11m. Cala’s nearby Queensferry Heights development will see a further £2.5 million raised through Section 75 payments.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director with Cala Homes (East), said: “It is fair to say this project has been a long time in the making and we are pleased to reach this important milestone and to push forward in providing much needed homes and community facilities for South Queensferry.”

Masterplan for the site at Builyeon Road

Duncan Brown, director with I&H Brown, said: “We are delighted to be working with Cala Homes to deliver the infrastructure at their major Builyeon Road development in South Queensferry. Our involvement follows extensive community engagement by Cala Homes to design the masterplan and we are excited to help them realise their vision for the site.”

The development designs were crafted following online consultations and engagement with the local community, guided by the Queensferry & District Community Council (QDCC).

QDCC chair Keith Giblett said: “After many years of uncertainty, it is great to see the site work starting. We’ll be continuing our intensive engagement with Cala. We also look forward to finding out how the local authority will allocate the considerable funds that this site will generate through planning gain payments.”

