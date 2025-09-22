Work starts on Aveley council housing renewal

(L-R) Wayne Bedier, James Doubleday and Ricky Lewis from Marfleet & Bradshaw, Cllrs Cathy Sisterson, Sue Shinnick and Srikanth Panjala, Bruce Chibesa from Thurrock Council and Andrew Ashley from Marfleet & Bradshaw

Work is under way at Teviot Avenue in Aveley to demolish three blocks of flats containing 36 council homes that were built from non-traditional materials in the 1950s, so that 48 new council homes can be built.

The redevelopment of numbers 158-228 (evens only) at Teviot Avenue was approved at a Thurrock Council cabinet meeting in March 2024.

The £14m contract for the demolition and construction was awarded to Colchester-based contractor Marfleet & Bradshaw in April 2025, and formal groundbreaking took place on site last week.

Marfleet & Bradshaw director Ricky Lewis said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Thurrock Council on the Teviot Avenue redevelopment, delivering much-needed affordable homes to the borough with sustainability, energy efficiency and resident comfort designed in. We are committed to delivering the scheme to the highest standards and ensuring it leaves a positive legacy for Thurrock and its residents."

Work is expected to be completed by autumn 2027.

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