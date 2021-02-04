Work starts on Bermondsey airspace development

Antony House and Roderick House will become one when the space between them is filled

The two blocks, Antony House and Roderick House, are getting a tier of two-storey modular houses laid on their roofs and the space between them is being filled in with more prefab flats to turn Antony & Roderick into a single building.

The new development also includes ‘bookends’ at each end of the existing buildings.

The development for Lambeth & Southwark Housing Association (LSHA), designed by HTA Design, will add 30 more affordable homes, in a mix of one- and two-bedroom flats.

Adston Construction is Apex’s design and build contractor.

The year-long project is set for practical completion in February 2022, offering a blend of light gauge steel (LGS) modular construction on the rooftop units and on-site LGS panelised for the bookends and infill. All 30 units will be built off-site.

Initial works will remove the existing pitched roofs before a structural steel exo-skeleton is positioned over the existing building. Once this is in place, the modular apartments will be craned onto the rooftop.

Apex Airspace chief executive Arshad Bhatti said: “Our collaboration with LSHA demonstrates our ability to unlock a previously untapped supply of affordable housing in London and be able to deliver policy compliant rented accommodation in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.”

He added: “Our pioneering model is a blueprint for other councils and housing associations to follow suit and adopt innovative solutions to address the lack of affordable housing in London.”

Modular apartments are to be added on top, in the middle, and at each end of the existing blocks

Apex Airspace construction director Jonathan Poole added: “The 100% affordable development of 30 new homes will be the UK’s first airspace project to be built on top of and connecting two existing residential buildings. The modular construction will save the residents from normal construction works disruption, particularly with the limited space surrounding the existing building.’’

Adston Construction manager David Rainey said: ‘‘Antony and Roderick House is a fantastic project to be involved in and Adston are delighted to be appointed by Apex Airspace for the design and delivery of these new homes. This is an innovative and new direction in the expansion and extension of existing buildings, and we believe the first of many sustainable residential developments of this type.’’

Lambeth & Southwark Housing Association chief executive Mark Jackson said: “As a housing association we need to ensure we are maximising our existing stock in the capital. We have been impressed by Apex’s model and feel this is a tangible solution for fellow housing associations to consider.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk