Work starts on Bristol's Baltic Wharf

Representatives from the Hill Group, Goram Homes, Bristol City Council, Sovereign Network Group and Homes England assembled on site to mark the start of works

The Hill Group is working in partnership with Goram Homes, Bristol City Council’s house-building company, to put up 166 residential units on Bristol’s harbourside.

The development will provide 66 affordable homes, owned and managed by Sovereign Network Group (SNG). Of these, 50 will be for social rent, the most affordable form of housing, and 16 will be available for shared ownership.

Located on Spike Island, this development will transform a previously restricted section of the harbourside into a publicly accessible open space with new social and community areas. Plans include a café and flexible commercial spaces. The development will reconnect the River Avon with the Floating Harbour, establishing new pedestrian links and outdoor public spaces.

“Working in partnership with Goram Homes and Bristol City Council, we are creating publicly accessible landscaped open spaces in the area that was previously closed off,” said Andy Hill, founder and chief executive of Hill Group. “We look forward to delivering high-quality homes and vibrant public spaces that will enrich Bristol’s harbourside for generations to come.”

Stephen Baker, Managing Director of Goram Homes, said: “Breaking ground at Baltic Wharf is a significant milestone for our partnership with The Hill Group and for Bristol. Together, we’re unlocking a complex site to deliver much-needed homes, 40% of which will be affordable. These homes are also beautifully designed and energy efficient. Baltic Wharf demonstrates that with an innovative approach, there are solutions for addressing Bristol’s housing crisis even in the very heart of the city.”

Baltic Wharf has been supported by a £2.4m grant from the government’s brownfield land release fund, delivered by the One Public Estate (OPE) programme. This national initiative helps councils unlock and regenerate brownfield land to kickstart the delivery of new homes.

The first homes at Baltic Wharf are expected to be available from spring 2027.

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