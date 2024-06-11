Work starts on Castle Donington business park

On site at Stud Brook are (left to right) Darran Severn and Tim Gilbertson of FHP, Duncan Paterson of TanRo, James Richards of Clowes Developments, Charlotte Steggles and Richard Sutton of NG Chartered Surveyors

Clowes Developments’ 20-acre Stud Brook Business Park will include employment, amenity, office and industrial units for sale or let ranging in size from 1,500 to 45,000 sq ft, as well as a retail offer.

TanRo Construction has now started work on units 2-7, which comprises phase one of the scheme. It has been designed by IMA Architects.

Clowes development director James Richards said: “We've been concentrating on the groundworks at Stud Brook for some time now, and so it's very satisfying to be able to look forward to the steel frames coming out of the ground. We look forward to working with TanRo, IMA Architects and our joint agents NG Chartered Surveyors and FHP Property Consultants to work towards welcoming new occupiers into their brand-new premises.”

