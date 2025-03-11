Work starts on Dewsbury bus station

CGI of the revamped Dewsbury bus station

The new-look bus station in Dewsbury will have an improved waiting area, real-time information boards, a ‘living roof’ covered in plants, cycle parking, new toilets and solar panels.

Willmott Dixon is working with West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Kirklees Council, with the project a key part of the council’s wider Dewsbury Blueprint, which aims to boost footfall in the town centre. The scheme is being delivered through the Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund programme.

Completion is expected in summer 2027.

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said: “This is a transformational project that will make it easier and more accessible to use public transport in Dewsbury. Encouraging more people to use the bus helps towards reducing congestion, improving air quality, and tackling the climate emergency. I can’t wait to see the progress as we look to create a better-connected region that works for all.”

Willmott Dixon has previously revamped bus stations in Halifax, North Shields, Lincoln, Stevenage and Stockport.

