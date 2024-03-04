Work starts on Gainsborough picture house

Stakeholders assemble for ground breaking

A four-screen cinema complex, restaurant, retail units and car park are being built in Gainsborough town centre’s Market Place.

It is funded through contributions from West Lindsey District Council, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP), the governments levelling up fund and Savoy Cinemas.

A ground breaking ceremony marked the start of construction work last week.

Gelder chief executive Steve Gelder said: “Having been born and brought up in Gainsborough, I am absolutely delighted that we have been awarded the contract to build the exciting new Savoy Cinema. I am passionate about seeing the town develop and grow in prominence in the years ahead. I am confident that the new cinema will provide an important focus point in the Market Place and have the power to bring many more visitors into the town.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk