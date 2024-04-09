Work starts on next £200m phase of Television Centre flats

Television Centre, White City, London

Multiplex has been appointed as construction manager for two new blocks of flats at Television Centre as part of the second phase of the Television Centre masterplan in White City, London.

Contract value is in excess of £200m.

The two buildings – the nine-storey Scenery House designed by architects dRMM, and the 25-storey The Ariel by AHMM – comprise a total of 347 apartments and townhouses.

Completion is scheduled for mid-2027.

Mitsui Fudosan UK and Stanhope, as development manager, announced the start of construction on Scenery House and The Ariel just completion nears at Macfarlane Place, the first building in this development phase. Macfarlane Place provides 142 affordable homes for Peabody across two predominantly brick buildings designed by Maccreanor Lavington.

The development of phase two will complete the masterplan and further open up the site to local residents by the creation of a second entrance on Wood Lane and a pedestrian connection through to Hammersmith Park via interlinking streets.

Mitsui Fudosan UK executive director Tatsu Imamura said: “We are delighted that construction works for the penultimate residential plots are now underway and we will continue to build upon our existing work on the Television Centre site, which already includes over half a million square feet of office space and 574 private and affordable homes. We are committed, along with our partners Stanhope, to delivering much-needed high-quality new housing on the site, while continuing to explore wider investment opportunities in London and other parts of the UK.”

Stanhope chief executive David Camp added: “Our partnership with Mitsui Fudosan has grown from strength to strength over the years and today marks another important milestone for the project.”

