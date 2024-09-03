Work starts on next phase of Bolsover industrial park

Horizon 29

Horizon 29 is being built by McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) in three phases for clients BGO Wire PropCo Ltd and Equation Properties.

Once fully complete, it will span 1,150,256 sq ft and have a total of eight warehouses.

Phases 1A and 1B were completed in February this year, comprising offour warehouse units (units 1, 2, 4 and 5).

Phase 2 is the construction of two single-storey base build distribution warehouses – units 7 and 8. These will be 249,995 sq ft and 249,866 sq ft respectively, and each will include a two-storey office, with associated mechanical and electrical installations, 23 loading docks and a transport office.

McLaren Construction is delivering earthworks, piling (both controlled modulus and vibro stone column), concrete foundations, steel framing and cladding, lift shaft and stair installations.

All external works are also being undertaken by McLaren, including general hard standings, car-parking, landscaping, mains services and drainage.

Sustainable features will include solar PVs, air source heat pumps, enhanced cladding, LED lighting, electric vehicle charging points, and bird and bat boxes. The units are designed to achieve a BREEAM Rating of ‘Excellent,’ with an EPC ‘A’ Rating. Phase 2 has a 49-week build programme.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North), said: “Horizon 29 is going to be a premier distribution centre for Derbyshire and the wider East Midlands. It provides an ideal opportunity for tenants looking for direct and easy access to the M1 north and south.

“Progressing on to Phase 2, we are building two more units at the site - and as with earlier phases – they will be highly energy efficient buildings, with the potential for the whole of the roofs to be used to gather energy from PV to not only power the units, but to put energy back into the National Grid.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk