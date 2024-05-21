Work starts on South Yorkshire Institute of Technology

Architect's impression of the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology

Barnsley College University Centre, a 1932 art-deco building that was originally a mining and technical college, is being refitted to house the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology.

The South Yorkshire IoT is one of 21 IoTs nationwide that provide pathways from T-Levels to higher technical qualifications, apprenticeships, and degrees.

Construction works have started this month to transform the interior of the building. Under a £9.5m contract, GF Tomlinson is putting in an atrium, three new mezzanine floors with study resource zones, a café and breakout area at the ground floor level, and glazed roof lights.

Overall project cost is £15m.

Works are planned for completion by summer 2025 and once fully refurbished, the building will provide capacity for more than 1,000 staff and students.

South Yorkshire IoT is a collaboration of DN Colleges Group, Sheffield Hallam University, Barnsley College, the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre, the Sheffield College and RNN Group.

