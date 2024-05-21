Work starts on South Yorkshire Institute of Technology

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue May 21 2024

7 hours Contractor GF Tomlinson has started works to transform an old mining college into an Institute of Technology.

Architect's impression of the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology
Barnsley College University Centre, a 1932 art-deco building that was originally a mining and technical college, is being refitted to house the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology.

The South Yorkshire IoT is one of 21 IoTs nationwide that provide pathways from T-Levels to higher technical qualifications, apprenticeships, and degrees.

Construction works have started this month to transform the interior of the building. Under a £9.5m contract, GF Tomlinson is putting in an atrium, three new mezzanine floors with study resource zones, a café and breakout area at the ground floor level, and glazed roof lights.

Overall project cost is £15m.

Works are planned for completion by summer 2025 and once fully refurbished, the building will provide capacity for more than 1,000 staff and students.

South Yorkshire IoT is a collaboration of DN Colleges Group, Sheffield Hallam University, Barnsley College, the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre, the Sheffield College and RNN Group.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

