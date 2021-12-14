Workers told to wear face masks on crowded sites if with strangers

While construction workers are not required by law to wear face masks on site – other than PPE to protect from work-related hazards – the Construction Leadership Council says there are times when they should.

Where the workplace is crowded and enclosed (e.g. welfare/changing facilities, site offices, meeting rooms or site transport) and they come into contact with others they do not normally meet, face coverings should be worn.

The CLC also says that employers should make masks available to employees in these situations.

In line with government guidance on hospitality venues, face coverings are not legally required to be worn in canteens.

For the full CLC guidance, see The Use of Face Coverings in Construction during Coronavirus – Version 5

