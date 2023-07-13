Works starts on Glasgow student accommodation complex

Graham project manager Scott Rodgers, iQ trainee manager Peter Nulty, iQ development manager Simon Davies, Graham contracts manager William Ross, and pre-construction director Anthony Bateman

The student accommodation complex, at 225 Bath Street, will replace a vacant 1970s office block which has now been demolished.

Designed by Glasgow architect Cooper Cromar, the complex will create 551 bedrooms across 12 storeys.

It is being built next to an existing iQ Student Accommodation block – the 323-bed Elgin Place – which was also delivered by Graham.

Piling operations have now begun and will be followed by two months of groundworks. Two tower cranes will be erected on site in September, with the core construction anticipated to take two months and the concrete frame to follow. Completion is expected in 2025.

The wider project team also includes planning consultant Ryden, consulting engineer Woolgar Hunter, multidisciplinary design consultant Hydrock and Atelier Ten, which is managing the mechanical and electrical engineering. Project manager is Faithful & Gould.

