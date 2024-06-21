“World strongest crane” – and this time it’s Mammoet’s

All the crane components have now arrived in Mammoet's yard in Westdorpe

The new SK6000 has a maximum capacity of 6,000 tonnes and is capable of lifting components weighing up to 3,000 tonnes to a height of 220m.

For the past few years, Belgian rival Sarens has laid claim to the ‘biggest-crane’ title with its SGC 250 – nicknamed Big Carl – which has a maximum lifting capacity of 3,000 tonnes and a maximum load moment of 250,000 tonne-metres.

Big Carl was developed specially for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station project in Somerset where it has been working since late 2019.

Before that, another giant ring-crane, ALE’s AL.SK190 claimed to be the world’s largest. This machine was used by Keltbray on the Earl’s Court demolition project in London in 2017. ALE, a British company, was acquired by Mammoet in 2020.

All the components for Mammoet’s new SK6000 ring crane have been delivered to Mammoet’s yard in Westdorpe where the company will spend the next six months putting it all together.

Initial works include assembly of the crane’s based frame, power packs and control room. Several of Mammoet’s smaller cranes will be used to lift and position the components, including two 250-tonne capacity crawler cranes and a 140-tonne Gottwald harbour crane.

The SK6000 has been developed in response to the promise of projects in the emerging energy sectors, such as ‘next-generation’ wind turbines and the foundation components needed for offshore wind farms.

CGI of the assembled crane

It also facilitates new modular construction options for nuclear facilities allowing customers to build more efficiently with larger components, thereby improving the logistics, integration and mobilisation phases of such projects.

Mammoet’s project manager for the SK6000, Koen Brouwers, said delivery of the crane components to Westdorpe was “a thrilling new chapter for Mammoet and modular construction in heavy industry.

“[The crane] will offer a hook height, outreach and lifting capacity far in excess of any crane on the market. We are excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers, helping them achieve their project goals with greater efficiency and more sustainability.”

Assembly of the SK6000 is expected to be complete before the end of this year.

