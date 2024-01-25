World’s biggest 3D-printed villa

The 3D-printed villa in Al Awir

Local company 3DXB Group used additive manufacturing techniques to construct a four-metre-high, 300 sqm residential villa out of concrete in the Al Awir 1 area of Dubai.

“Aligned with the visionary decree No.24 of 2021 issued by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, 3DXB Group is committed to supporting the country's ambitious goal of constructing 25% of buildings using 3D printing technology by 2030,” said 3DXB chairman Badar Rashid Al Blooshi.

“This global achievement wouldn’t have been attained without the guidance of his highness vision and the instrumental support of our government partners.”

3DXB has now been presented with a Guiness World Record certificate for the 3D-printed villa.

“This Guinness World Record is not just about the sheer height of the structure, but also about the innovative approach of printing a four-meter-high building in one session,” Al Blooshi said. “It is a matter of pride for us to be at the forefront of technological advancements in construction, contributing to the realization of Dubai's 3D Printing Strategy 2030.”

Dubai's 3D Printing Strategy aims to achieve a minimum rate of 25% implementation of 3D printed buildings in the Emirate by 2030. The strategy not only fosters innovation but is also believed to offer economic and environmental benefits.

during construction

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk