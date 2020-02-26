World’s biggest boom lift sets new record

The Snorkel 2100SJ

Six years ago at Conexpo 2014 JLG broke records with its 185ft 1850SJ Ultra Boom. Next month at Conexpo 2020 rival manufacturer Snorkel will be going a full 25 feet further.

Conexpo is North America’s biggest construction machinery trade fair. It is held once every three years in Las Vegas.

The new Snorkel 2100SJ, which the manufacturer calls a ‘mega boom’, reaches a maximum platform height of 210 ft (64.0 metres). It provides horizontal outreach of up to 100 ft (30.4 metres) and has an unrestricted platform capacity of 660 lb (300kg).

For extra reach, a 30 ft (9.1-metre) jib boom, with a working arc of -55° to +73°, combines with 150° rotation of the 8 ft by 3 ft (2.4 x 0.9-metre) tri-entry platform.

While truck-mounted access platforms can reach 100 metres or more, no other self-propelled boom lift reaches as high as the new Snorkel, currently.

Designed in-house by Snorkel’s engineering team, the 2100SJ has several patent pending innovations, the manufacturer says, and an increased working envelope over the current industry standard.

It comes with five steering modes, and with a stowed transport width of 2.5 metres has been designed for ease of transportation and manoeuvrability on site.

Shown as a preview at Conexpo (10-14 March 2020), Snorkel will be accepting pre-orders for the 2100SJ at the show, with first deliveries scheduled for early 2021.

