World's first 100-tonne truck is open to offers

The 1927 Scammell truck, which bares the Hudson name, is the only fully working model of its type known to be in existence.

It was originally used to transport heavy loads including steam trains and boilers before being pensioned off. It spent 30 years in the British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland, Lancashire but returned to its original owners, the Hudson family, in 2018, who have since restored it to full working condition.

"I grew up helping my father hand paint, polish and restore the Scammell, which is fondly known as Leaping Lena because it used to jump when pulling heavy loads up steep slopes,” said Dean Hudson, who is now selling the vehicle on a ‘make an offer’ basis on an industrial auction website.

"Since she returned to our family in 2018, we have restored her to the tip-top working condition buyers will see today. And I can safely say that she is a pleasure to drive."

The new owner will need two helpers to operate Leaping Lena, as it takes three people to crank the truck into action.

The Scammell is available for sale at eu.ironplanet.com, where further details of the vehicle can be found.

