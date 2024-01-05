WP adds helical piles

WP's screw piles

As well as being one of the UK’s leading steel stockholders, WP Metals specialises in the fabrication of mini pile casings and pile cages.

It has recently invested £135,000 on new machinery for cutting and bending rebar in 10mm, 12mm and 16mm diameter. The production line straightens, crops and forms shape codes using CARES (the UK Certification Authority for Reinforcing Steels) approved rebar.

To expand its product range, it has also begun production of helical screw piles, in response to perceived market demand.

Sales director Will Weeds said: “Customers say the helical piles are great for working on challenging projects with restricted access, especially where vibration is not desirable. This method protects surrounding structures and can be installed quickly with less labour than other types of piling. They also have the added benefit that load can be applied immediately afterwards, allowing projects to move forward more quickly and efficiently.”

He added: “We are a forward-thinking, customer-focused company and, whilst our core products are pile casings, rebar and general steels, once the demand for helical piles became apparent, we knew they would make a great addition to our piling-related product range.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk