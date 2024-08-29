WRE appoints Legendre for Parsons Green office scheme

the proposed development at 14-16 Peterborough Road in Parsons Green

Designed by TateHindle architects for developer WRE and joint venture partner Taurus UK, the proposed commercial office development at 14-16 Peterborough Road will have six floors of flexible office and amenity space, spanning from the basement to fourth floor. The building will include accessible roof terraces on the third and fourth floors, with planting across levels two to four.

It is to be fitted out to CAT A specification and powered by air source heat pumps and solar panels.

The project will involve the demolition of the existing office block on site, with the new development retaining the existing party walls and targeting BREEAM Excellent.

In its native France, Legendre is both a contractor and developer but since its arrival in London in 2015 it has operated only as a contractor. That has been changing – Nicolas Swiderski, formerly of Bouygue’s LinkCity development business, joined Legendre UK last autumn as head of property development – and Legendre is also a co-investor in this scheme.

Structural engineer for the project is Elliott Wood, Exigere is quantity surveyor and B&CO is the project manager.

Works have now started on site in Parsons Green this month and completion is scheduled for summer 2026.

Legendre UK managing director Thomas Vandecasteele said: “This appointment builds on Legendre UK’s expertise in delivering complex commercial schemes across London, continuing to strengthen our co-investment strategy alongside key and trusted partners, which we started in 2021 on Dockley Road and continued in 2022 on Sheepcote Road. Acting as both contractor and co-investor demonstrates the added value that Legendre UK can bring.”

Head of pre-construction Tanguy Guerer added: “We are delighted at the opportunity to work with WRE, following a competitive single stage tender. Our proposed value engineering included in our tender were well received by WRE, allowing us to maximise cost efficiency on the project whilst still ensuring a high-quality outcome.”

Legendre UK has recently completed the refurbishment and extension of Shorts Gardens and the co-investment and construction of Horizon St Helier Harbour, Jersey. It has also recently delivered its second project with Pocket Living, a development of 90 one-bedroom homes in Waltham Forest for first-time buyers. It is also working with Pocket Living as the main contractor and co-investor for the Sheepcote Road development, which will see 149 one-bedroom homes for first-time buyers in the London Borough of Harrow.

