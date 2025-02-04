Wrexham’s new Kop to be 'authentic and unique'

The external brick facade pays homage to Wrexham's "Terracottapolis" nickname

Wrexham’s 5,500-capacity new Kop Stand has been designed by Populous with heavy emphasis on red brick.

The external brick facade pays homage to the city’s "Terracottapolis" nickname, the club says, and the brick colour and textures are intended to be reminiscent of the local Ruabon red brick. It is expected to be a focal point of the area, visible from the city centre.

Built against a glass wall along key areas at the rear of the stand, the brick façade uses a contemporary interpretation of the ‘Flemish bond’ brickwork found throughout Wrexham, creating a signature brickwork pattern for the club that is rooted in the area. Two dragons from the club’s crest are embossed into the brick façade at one corner of the stand.

The stand itself will include provision for safe standing, hospitality and accessible seating for home fans, with design of the roof optimised to amplify sound from the spectators towards the pitch.

The inclusion of player and officials’ facilities within the new Kop Stand will allow home fans of the Football League One club to welcome their team onto the pitch through a player tunnel in the stand.

Players will run out onto the pitch through the new Kop Stand

Wrexham AFC chief executive Michael Williamson said: “The new Kop Stand marks a special moment in the history of the STōK Cae Ras, allowing us to restore the traditional four-sided enclosure of the stadium, providing new and improved facilities and experiences for our fans and visitors to the stadium alike.

“The distinctive design of the new Kop Stand embodies the history and heritage of Wrexham – rooted in the local community creating a timeless, authentic piece of civic architecture that complements other landmarks. It will provide an iconic landmark standing at the gateway to the city giving it a true sense of place.

“The stand reflects the key role the football club can play in the rejuvenation and redevelopment of the city through its role in the Wrexham Gateway Project.

“The upgrading of facilities to meet UEFA Category 4 specifications are central to our wider vision of bringing international sport back to Wrexham and the benefit this will bring to the local community of hosting these events in North Wales.”

Players will run out onto the pitch through the new Kop Stand

Declan Sharkey, global director and senior principal at Populous, added: “We have designed the new Kop Stand to be both authentic and unique in its approach to hosting Wrexham’s passionate fans. To do that we involved our team of audio consultants to maximise atmosphere, while the physical design of the façade at the back of the stand takes inspiration from the local brickwork and the city’s ‘Terracottapolis’ nickname, to link it to the generations of fans that have visited the ground in the past.

“The striking form and profile of the stand facade uses Ruabon-style red brick with dynamic textures and modern interpretation. The angled planes and carved form of the brick façade echo the strata of coal and slate seams that represent the industrial heritage of the local area, with the feeling that they have emerged organically from the ground they stand on. A contemporary approach to the brick detailing enables layers of transparency through the brickwork that dissolve the boundary between the stand and the public plaza outside. This allows visibility into and out of the stand, responding to the club’s role as an open and integral part of its local community.”

The Kop Stand has been designed by Populous with heavy emphasis on red brick

Wrexham Association Football Club was acquired by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in February 2021, when it was a non-League side. It has since climber two divisions and is currently challenging for promotion to the Championship, the second tier of English football.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk