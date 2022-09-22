WSP completes £1.6bn John Wood E&I acquisition

Mark Naysmith, chief executive of WSP UK & EMEA

The acquired business provides engineering, remediation consulting, environmental permitting, inspection, monitoring, and environmental management services.

E&I’s traditional customer base was the North Sea oil & gas sector but it has grown from those roots to have 6,000 staff across 100 offices in the UK, USA and Canada working across the infrastructure, power, water and mining sectors. It also has a secondary presence in Latin America and Europe.

Mark Naysmith, chief executive of WSP UK & EMEA, said: “The expertise of Wood Group’s Environment & Infrastructure business will be of immense benefit to WSP and aligns perfectly with the ambitious goals set out in our global strategy. In the UK, we’re delighted to welcome our new colleagues and move forward together as we expand WSP’s leadership in the Earth & Environment sector.”

E&I Consulting executive president Joe Sczurko said: “We are excited to join a world-leading consulting firm, where our combined expertise will add value for our clients through strengthened service capability, global reach and deep portfolio of technical experts. Together with WSP, we will be a unique advisor and provider for clients across all sectors and services, and the aspirations of our people for a more sustainable future have room to grow. We are now an industry leader at a time when environmental and infrastructure needs are a global priority.”

WSP president and chief executive Alexandre L’Heureux said: “Joining forces will allow us to offer our clients expanded world-class multidisciplinary services while bringing new solutions and enhanced value. This transaction will also enable us to further seize opportunities in the fast-growing environmental and water sectors.

“Aligned with our global strategic action plan, this acquisition, along with our other recently announced transactions, will contribute to the achievement of our strategic ambitions while expanding our geographical range and adding expertise in key sectors. This will create even greater momentum as we future-proof our cities and our environment.”

