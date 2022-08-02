WSP joins Morocco-UK power project

The Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project is a multi-technology renewable energy project with approximately 10.5 GW of generation capacity designed to carry solar and wind-generated electricity from Morocco to the United Kingdom.

The project’s solar and wind farms, together with a battery storage facility, are to be constructed in Morocco’s Guelmim Oued Noun region and will be connected exclusively to the UK through HVDC sub-sea cables with a combined capacity of 3.6GW at the receiving end.

The 3,800km-long interconnector cable, which will come ashore near Bideford in North Devon, will be the world’s longest undersea power cable and is said to be capable of supplying up to 8% of Great Britain’s electricity needs.

WSP will support the procurement process for converter stations in the UK and Morocco, UK grid connection works, connection to the generation assets in Morocco, and an interface between the converter stations and the HVDC cable systems in the UK and Morocco.

“The HVDC converter stations are a vital part of accomplishing the Morocco-UK Power Project,” commented Xlinks’ senior project manager, Martin Croucher. “We are delighted to have WSP on board as technical advisors to support the tender process.”

WSP director Ben Jones added: “We’re delighted to support Xlinks on what is a truly significant opportunity for the UK to increase its use of renewable energy and move away from fossil fuel dependency. A project of this magnitude will require a multi-disciplinary, collaborative approach and we’re excited to play an important part in its delivery.”

