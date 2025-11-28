WSP recruits AWE programme director

Sharif Narouzj

Sharif Narouzj has joined WSP in the UK from the Ministry of Defence’s Atomic Weapons Establishment (AEW) where he was programme director for the Future Materials Campus.

He also had a part-time role with the government’s National Infrastructure & Service Transformation Authority (NISTA) as a high-risk project reviewer.

Much of Narouzj's career has been in railways, with Network Rail, Transport for London and Crossrail, where he was supply chain delivery director.

Graeme Forbes, head of project, cost and commercial management at WSP, said: “Sharif’s appointment reflects our ambition to grow our major commissions capability and deliver exceptional outcomes for clients. His leadership experience and industry insight will be invaluable as we continue to shape and deliver some of the UK and Ireland’s most significant programmes from inception through to completion.”

Sharif Narouz himself added: “I’m excited to join WSP and contribute to delivering some of the UK and Ireland’s most complex and transformative programmes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk