WSP recruits wind specialist

Stefano Cammelli

Stefano Cammelli joins WSP as technical director after 15 years with specialist wind engineering consultant BMT, where he worked on the Dubai Creek Tower and 432 Park Avenue, New York.

“With structures becoming taller, longer, slenderer and lighter, wind very often takes centre stage in design,” he said. “I am super excited about my new role. I look forward to be taking wind engineering to the next level and positively contribute to the success of some of the most exciting projects I am sure WSP will deliver in the years ahead.”

Mark O’Connor, head of specialists at WSP added: “In recent years, we have had a number of projects where wind has become a significant issue for clients. Stefano brings a much-needed enhancement to our capabilities in this area – not only in his extensive knowledge of wind tunnel testing but also the complementary skills he brings to our growing CFD [computational fluid dynamics] capability in this area. This will ensure that clients get the best independent advice for their particular project.”