WSP snaps up US engineering firm

Employing around 40 people at offices in Providence, Rhode Island and Boston, Massachusetts, Odeh Engineers has a track record of experience in complex markets such as healthcare, science and technology.

WSP president and chief executive Alexandre L’Heureux said: “The addition of the Odeh team will contribute to adding depth and breadth to our structural engineering capabilities in the US, expanding the solutions we can bring to our clients in the building sector and beyond.”

Odeh now becomes part of WSP USA (formerly Parsons Brinckerhoff) and is WSP’s second acquisition in as many years, following that of Englekirk, a Los Angeles-based structural engineer, in 2021.

“The addition of Odeh will help us deliver on the goals laid out in our 2022-2024 strategic plan, bringing expanded services to our complex market clients in the critical north-east region,” said Lou Cornell, president and chief executive of WSP USA.

“Joining WSP is exciting news for our clients and employees,” commented David Odeh, principal at Odeh Engineering.

“We look forward to delivering the personalised client service and innovative structural engineering solutions for which we are known, while accessing the expanded network of expertise, digital tools and resources now available to us as part of WSP.”

