WSP to acquire leading Swiss engineering firm

Based in Lausanne, BG Consulting Engineers offers consulting, engineering and projectmanagement services in the infrastructure, building, water, environment and energy sectors.

It has a workforce of approximately 700, with around 480 based in Switzerland and 210 in France. It also has offices in Portugal and Italy.

The deal, which is expected to complete in the first quarter of next year, will more than quadruple WSP’s Swiss workforce to more than 600.

WSP expects to gain a foothold in the French-speaking regions of the country while also enlarging its presence in the German-speaking regions. The acquisition will also almost double WSP’s workforce in France, adding offices and clients in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.

Buying BG enhances WSP’s opportunity for growth in key sectors, such as buildings, environment, renewable energy, water and industry sectors. BG also has a strong track record in tunnelling, including ventilation, fire protection and system design.

WSP president and CEO Alexandre L’Heureux said: “Integrating BG into WSP will secure our leadership position in Switzerland, strengthen our presence in France and enhance our offering to clients of both firms.

“Once completed, [the acquisition] will reinforce our presence in the region and bolster our expertise in our top three markets: transportation & infrastructure, property & buildings and earth & environment.”

BG Consulting Engineers chief executive, Pierre Epars, added: “This transaction is an opportunity for both companies. BG’s position will be strengthened in its traditional markets, our clients will benefit from an even wider range of services and our employees will benefit from the advantages inherent in being part of a global organization.

“We look forward to new growth and development opportunities as we draw on WSP’s international network of experts and contribute to exceptional projects.”

