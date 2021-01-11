  1. Instagram
Sun January 17 2021

WYG changes name to Tetra Tech

6 days Consulting engineer White Young Green, better known in recent years as WYG, has rebranded and changed its name to Tetra Tech, its parent company.

WYG was listed on the London Stock Exchange until July 2019 when it was taken over by US firm Tetra Tech Inc for £43.4m.

Tetra Tech already had six offices in the UK when it took over WYG and the two parts of the organisation – roughly 1,600 staff from WYG and 400 from Tetra Tech – have been working together since then

Craig Hatch, managing director of WYG in Great Britain, said: “Adopting the Tetra Tech brand is a natural progression for our business. We have come to see just how complementary our values and approaches are with Tetra Tech. Like WYG, Tetra Tech is a relationship-focused business that puts clients at the heart of everything they do, so becoming Tetra Tech in name and brand makes perfect sense.”

Tetra Tech chief executive Dan Batrack said: “The WYG operations have been a great addition to Tetra Tech’s global business and we look forward to further recognising this strong partnership with their adoption of the Tetra Tech name.”

