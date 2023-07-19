Wynne in for £30m Wrexham Uni block

Wrexham University's planned Enterprise, Engineering & Optics Centre

The university intends for the building to become a centre for the design and construction of products involving composites and optics.

The 2,200 sqm site on the Plas Coch campus will provide a space for the university to work with industry and undertake research into composite materials alongside the adoption of hydrogen fuel.

Wynne Construction will lead on the initial planning process and design of the facility, with a view for site work to start by February 2024.

Deputy vice-chancellor of Wrexham University, Aulay Mackenzie, said: “We are confident that in working with the team at Wynne, our new facility will set the standard in design, functionality and in demonstrating significant carbon emission reduction, all while delivering significant social value to North Wales.”

Wynne Construction managing director Chris Wynne said: "The design process is already under way, and we look forward to bringing our expertise to this scheme to create a first-class building that leaves a lasting legacy of social, economic, and environmental benefit for Wrexham and surrounding areas.”

Designated as one of two high value manufacturing projects under the North Wales Growth Deal, the centre aims to bring additional investment and innovation to the region as part of a transition to a low carbon economy.

Hedd Vaughan-Evans, head of operations at Ambition North Wales, said: “This is an exciting next step in the delivery of this Growth Deal project that will expand innovation opportunities for North Wales businesses and create high value jobs across the region. “We’re delighted that a North Wales company have been successful in the tendering process and impressed by the significant social value the project will deliver for the region.”

