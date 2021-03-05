Wynne wins Cardigan school expansion work

Planned works at Cardigan High School

Wynne Construction has a design & build contract for extensions and remodelling works at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi (Cardigan High School) in Ceredigion.

There will be 11 new classrooms built as part of the development alongside the renovation, plus the removal of five temporary classrooms. The contractor will be appointing its own architect, technical consultants and subcontractors. It expects to start on site in July 2021 and take 18 months to complete.

Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi is a traditional bilingual mixed comprehensive with around 675 pupils. It dates back to 1898.

The contract is the first awarded to Wynne Construction under the South West Wales regional contractors framework.

Chris Wynne, managing director at Wynne Construction, said: “It is real vote of confidence in ability to work on such a prestigious project on a ‘live’ school site.”

