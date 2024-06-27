Yanmar dealer opens new depot

Hunt Forest Group's new facility in Green Ore

Hunt Forest Group (HFG) has merged the operations of its Sparkford and Cheddar depots into a single facility in Green Ore, near Wells.

HFG has 25 staff across the showroom and workshop at Green Ore, which is one of seven locations run by the dealership. (The others are in Chilbolton, Dorchester, Nether Stowey, Isle of Wight, Blashford, and Tilshead).

Corben Hills, HFG's construction representative, said: “By centralising our resources and expertise, we're better equipped to meet the diverse needs of our customers, whether they're involved in agriculture, construction, or in need of compact equipment solutions."

HFG was established in 1967 and has been a Yanmar dealer for six years. It also sells John Deere tractors.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk