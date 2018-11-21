Yanmar introduces new compact wheeled loader

The V65 model, which designed for tight sites, will be available to order through approved dealers nationwide from December. It is 2,160mm tall and 1,700mm wide (with bucket). Rigid articulation allows the bucket to approach the load in a straight line, while an oscillating rear axle keeps all four wheels in contact with the ground, even when working on uneven terrain. The parallel kinematics design allows the operator to lift a load without adjusting the stroke angle.

The loader is powered by a Deutz L04 Stage IIIA/Tier 4 Interim-compliant diesel engine that delivers 36.4kW (50hp) power at 2,300 RPM, resulting in 42kN breakout force, 2,920kg tipping load (at full turn) and 1,650kg lifting capacity. Yanmar CEE said that the V65’s high-pressure hydrostatic drive technology ensures smooth power delivery, while independent working hydraulics allows hitch attachments to be changed quickly.

Other features include permanent all-wheel drive and automatic self-locking differentials on the front and rear axles, for enhanced traction when travelling or loading. The addition of a brake inching pedal allows the driver to slow down travel speed while retaining engine RPM for working hydraulic control. This improves cycle times and eliminating wheel spin, said the company.

Andreas Hactergal, sales and marketing director at Yanmar CEE, said: “As the most compact unit in our six-model wheel loader range, the V65 has been specifically designed to excel in tight job sites and densely built-up areas. With numerous features to maximise productivity, the new model delivers excellent lifting, slewing and carrying capability. Alongside ensuring class-leading performance, however, we’ve worked hard to ensure a safe and comfortable user experience. From ergonomic equipment layout and easy-access service points, to excellent visibility from the cab, the V65 is perfect for daily use.”