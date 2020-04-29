Yanmar offers ‘buy now, pay later’

Yanmar Vi082 mini excavator

For all Yanmar excavators, carriers and wheel loaders purchased before 30th June 2020, purchasers can freeze hire purchase repayments for six months (subject to terms and conditions). A 10% deposit payment is required up front, alongside full VAT and a £195 document signing fee.

Yanmar says that starting payments 24 weeks later gives buyers have a free revenue source for six months before the first payment is due.

The sales initiative comes on the back of a 45% fall in UK plant sales in March. [See separate report here.]

David Cockayne, UK & Ireland sales manager at Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, said: “We wanted to provide a simple way for UK customers to access the new machines they need today without the requirement for immediate monthly payments. Our ‘buy now, pay later’ initiative is a hugely beneficial scheme designed with the customer firmly in mind.”

