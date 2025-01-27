Yanmar opts out of Bauma 2025

Bauma is the world's biggest construction equipment exhibition

The Japanese manufacturer said it will focus instead on strengthening its European dealerships.

Bauma is the world’s biggest international trade fair for construction equipment and takes place every three years in rotation with the two other leading shows, Intermat in Paris and Conexpo in Las Vegas.

Most of the leading construction equipment manufacturers make a point of attending the event, although Yanmar is not the first high profile abstainer. JCB declined to participate in the last two Bauma exhibitions (2019 and 2022) and is not expected to attend this year.

Like Yanmar, JCB has preferred are more targeted marketing strategy.

Yanmar CE said it wants to channel its marketing and engagement resources toward initiatives that deliver the greatest impact for its customers and partners on a local level.

“This strategic decision reflects our commitment to close engagement and focus on what matters most — our customers and dealer network," said Jon Lopez, president of Yanmar CE’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

"While Bauma remains a fantastic platform for the global construction equipment community, we believe this approach allows us to provide even greater value during a period of dynamic industry change."

Instead of taking a stand at Bauma, Yanmar CE is plans to launch a series of targeted initiatives designed to “enhance customer experience, strengthen partnerships, and support sustainable growth” across its markets.

It said that this decision aligns with its ongoing commitment to delivering “innovative solutions and unparalleled service” to its stakeholders.

