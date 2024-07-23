York approves government office block

artist's impression of the planned government hub in York

A six-storey office block to be used by civil servants is the first part of the York Central redevelopment plan on railway land close to the city centre.

The application to construct a 195,000 sq ft government hub was put forward by the Government Property Agency (GPA) in partnership with Homes England and Network Rail.

Earmarked for completion in 2027 or 2028, the building will be home to up to 2,600 civil servants from various government departments. Building features will include solar panels, air source heat pumps and a green roof. The development includes 135,000 sq ft of flexible office space, with ground floor retail and ancillary space.

GPA chief executive Mark Bourgeois said: “The new hub will help to accelerate the York Central development, stimulate economic growth and investment in the north of England as well as support the transformation of the civil service. It's another milestone for us at the Government Property Agency to deliver smart, modern, sustainable and digitally connected workplaces that focus on improving productivity and wellbeing.”

York Central, next to the city’s railway station, is one of the largest brownfield sites in the UK. The scheme is being brought forward by Homes England, Network Rail, the City of York Council and the National Railway Museum. It will be developed by private sector partners McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate.

