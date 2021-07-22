Bids invited for York Way Estate expansion

York Way Estate

The York Way estate comprises four apartment blocks and an underground car park.

The proposed scheme comprises the construction of four new residential buildings ranging from four to seven storeys, providing 91 residential units on the existing estate.

The scheme also includes extensive re-landscaping to the entire estate, the delivery of a new single storey community centre and a new estate office.

Bidders are invited to submit a selection questionnaire via capitalesourcing.com before 27th August.

The aim is to start construction before the end of May 2022 and complete works with a year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk