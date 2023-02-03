Yorkshire coast work for Bam

he sea wall at Robin Hood’s Bay

The sea wall, which protects 40 properties from coastal erosion in the historic fishing village, requires extensive repair.

At 14 metres high and 160 metres long, the sea wall is the biggest structure that Scarborough Borough Council maintains. Bam will repair and reinforce the wall, replacing approximately 30% of the panels and repairing others.

The sea wall was originally constructed in 1974 and is estimated by Scarborough Borough Council to have a residual service life of less than 10 years. Before it was built, more than 200 properties were lost to the sea, threatening the survival of the village.

The works form the first phase of a five-phase project, with the aim of increasing the service life of the sea wall by an additional 50 years.

The £1.4m project has been awarded under the Environment Agency’s collaborative delivery framework. As the Environment Agency’s contractor delivery partner in the region, the framework sees Bam deliver extensive flood defence works across northeast England.

Bam regional director Gareth Farrier said: “Damage to the sea wall has become a concern, so action to safeguard this beautiful historic village is now required.

“The project team has developed a solution which will enable the restoration of the sea wall in this hugely challenging environment. This will provide vital protection for Robin Hood’s Bay from the power of the sea for years to come.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk