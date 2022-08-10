Yorkshire drinking water pipes get spray lining

Morrison Water Services is spray lining pipes for Yorkshire Water

Morrison Water Services (MWS) is using spray lining to repair drinking water pipes for Yorkshire Water as part of the seventh post-privatisation asset management period, AMP7.

The spray lining is part of a £2m programme targeting 14km of pipework over the coming year for Yorkshire Water.

Spray lining avoids excavation, streetworks and replacement, reducing costs by up to 60%, the contractors says, and the amount of time by 75%.

Morrison Water Services says that it is the only contractor in the UK accredited to carry out spray lining on the drinking water network. It is also accredited to provide the service on the wastewater network.

Insitu spray lining is a method of lining pipes with a thin layer of resin which is centrifugally sprayed on to the inner surface of a cleaned pipe. The lining materials applied have a design life of up to 50 years and are approved under Regulation 31 of the Water Supply (Water Quality) Regulations 2016.

Before and after the spray lining goes in

Chris Raper, head of programme delivery for Morrison Water Service’s Yorkshire Water P4Y contract, said: “In the demanding environment of AMP7 the continued asset health deterioration from an ageing network of clean and wastewater infrastructure pipelines, there is an urgent need for an alternative to traditional pipeline replacement. Spray lining offers one such cost effective and sustainable solution.

“Our industry-leading use of spray lining delivers best value for our clients and reduces the carbon footprint of the programme which is better for us, our client and the environment. Completing our works more quickly also reduces the inconvenience and cost of streetworks needed for excavations and more traditional methods of pipe replacement.”

Yorkshire Water asset planning manager Nathan Sunderland said: “Having lining as an alternative to mains renewal will contribute towards hitting some challenging performance commitments, as well as achieving our financial and carbon targets. We look forward to using this technique for the remainder of AMP7 and beyond.”

