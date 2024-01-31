Yorkshire firm adds steel division

Shaun Henley (left) and Robert Gettings outside the HZS Stainless Steel workshop in Ossett

Henley Group has invested £2.1m into its new HZS Stainless Steel, based in Ossett.

The new steelwork division will manufacture stainless steel components such as brackets, restraints, and fixings for glass-fibre reinforced concrete projects. It has been set up to complements the group’s established GRC cladding, stonework and masonry offering, under its Henley Stone Specialists division.

Established by Shaun Henley in 2012, Henley Group also has Henley Stone Restoration & Remedials and Henley Rail Services.

With its new HZS division, Henley Group can now manufacture and install steelwork components needed for projects inhouse, reducing cost and lead time for customers, it promises.

For the new venture Henley Group has acquired a 10,000 sqft factory in Ossett and invested £500,000 on CNC machines, press brake folding machines, a laser cutter and a staff of eight, including two welders.

HZS Stainless Steel is headed by project director Robert Gettings, who previously worked for EDF subsidiary Dalkia UK and managed the delivery of stainless steel components for the Barking Riverside regeneration project.

Henley Group managing director Shaun Henley said: “HZS Stainless Steel is already supplying to internal and external customers, with a growing project pipeline. We’re looking forward to working and building relationships with contractors and industry specialists in this niche steelwork sector, and continuing relationships with existing customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk