Yorkshire Water awards £553m services contracts

The contracts run for an initial four years

Morrison Utility Services (MUS) and Network Plus, have been selected for Yorkshire Water’s AMP7 clean water network repair and maintenance framework – called water services partnership.

Previously, clean water network repairs and maintenance were delivered by MUS alone. Under the new water services partnership, contracts are divided into five lots, with the aim of improving service and efficiency.

Both contractors will deliver emergency and planned reactive work and metering services for the water company – with MUS covering the east of the Yorkshire Water region, and Network Plus covering the west.

Network Plus will also deliver developer services work across the whole region.

The contracts start in July and initially last for four years, with a further four-year extension option. Together, the contracts are worth around £553m over eight years, Yorkshire Water said.

Yorkshire Water director Neil Dewis said: “The new contracts will create a competitive, dynamic, and resilient service that rewards exceptional performance, nurtures innovation, and supports us in delivering against our AMP7 performance commitments.

"The new water services partnership will allow us to improve on many levels. In the longer term it will help us to drive more innovation in the industry, and in the shorter term it will allow us to continuously improve service for our customers and for Yorkshire as a whole.”

MUS director Scott Beard said: “This provides us with a fantastic opportunity to make a real difference as Yorkshire Water continues to evolve its water services model. We will work collaboratively to innovate for change, looking to identify transformative ways of working that will drive new operational efficiencies, reduce disruption and add value to Yorkshire Water’s customer experience.”

