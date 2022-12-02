Young ambassadors wanted

The job description for the Construction Leadership Council young ambassador roles makes no mention of expected age range. The only personal requirement is that applicants are expected to be“talented early career industry professionals”.

The CLC also hopes that its young ambassadors have lots of social media followers because they will be expected to not only tell the CLC all about young people but also tell the rest of the industry about the CLC.

The CLC is looking to appoint four ambassadors for each of its work group priorities:

building safety

net zero and biodiversity

people & skills

next generation delivery.

The job description states what these young ambassadors will be expected to do:

input into and influence CLC policy development

develop a close working relationship with the relevant workstream lead, providing policy challenge as appropriate

communicate to a wider audience thorough their established social media and professional body networks

bring the voice of young professionals to the heart of delivering CLC’s priorities

support CLC’s succession planning, promoting the sector as a career opportunity

champion the relevant workstream’s work through their company as appropriate

attend meetings .

The roles are unpaid with appointments for one year. The time commitment for each role is expected to be around three hours per month.

CLC co-chair Mark Reynolds said: “We hope that the best of the best among our emerging talent will put themselves forward for these four ambassador roles”.

The deadline for applications in 9th January 2023. Under the envisaged timetable, selected candidates told in early February.

The full job description can be found here.

