ZTL wins Konect62 contract

McLaren Construction secured the £73M project at the end of October this year and is targeting late 2023 as the delivery date for the 102,193 m2 first phase of the Konect 62 logistics and industrial park.

ZTL Contracting will support on site set up and site strip works, including tree removal, existing unsuitable stockpiles movement, vegetation stripping, lifting and crushing of hard-standings above and below ground.

Additionally, the earthworks will involve rolling dynamic compaction (RDC) and rapid impact compaction, while cut and fill works will include an overdig of lagoons ground stabilisation, import of topsoil, install of Type 1 stone, lining and topsoiling of pond.

ZTL Contracting’s commercial director Wayne Morris said: “This is our first project with McLaren Construction and is reflective of our ambitious growth plan for ZTL. Our early engagement with McLaren has been paramount, and the team have been working on the planning and strategy for the scheme over the past six months.

“We have also strongly benefitted from our recent investments in plant and machinery (including our recent purchase of an additional Wirtgen 240i stabilisation rig) creating a strong infrastructure of fleet to take on projects of an ever-increasing size such as that of Konnect62.

“It is great to see all our hard work coming to fruition in being awarded the scheme.”

Phase One will involve four units, which includes ‘Big K’, a mammoth 68,283 m3 unit along with three smaller units of 14,957, 14,028 and 5,109 m2 units.

Konect 62 currently has full planning consent from Selby District Council for 130,064 m2 of prime logistics accommodation while an additional planning application is expected in the new year to extend the scheme to 167,225 m2.

Henderson Park and Cole Waterhouse recently completed the £54M acquisition of the 55 hectare site, which is located near to Junction 33 of the M62 and A1 (M).

