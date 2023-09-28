3D machine control available for Caterpillar excavators

The first customers of this new compatibility option have already experienced the installation process of the Leica MC1 system into Caterpillar's existing Grade 2D Assist excavator system.

The enhanced interoperability between the Leica MC1 3D machine control solution and Caterpillar's NGH sensors offers various benefits, it is claimed. Unlike traditional solutions that require sensor replacements, this solution allows the Leica MC1 software to work with the existing Cat Grade 2D Assist system without any additional hardware modifications, making installation quicker and simpler, minimising downtime.

While the Cat Grade 2D Assist system offers accurate grading and levelling in two dimensions (horizontal plane), the Leica MC1 3D machine control system extends this functionality into the vertical plane. With 3D machine control, operators can now create, cut and verify designs not only horizontally but also at various depths and slopes.

The first customer was Swiss construction contractor Schleiss AG. Owner Marcel Schleiss says: "We have eagerly anticipated this new compatibility offer for some time.”

Fabian Stadelmann, one of his operators, adds: "As an excavator operator, I've experienced first-hand how the combination of Cat Grade 2D Assist and Leica MC1 3D machine control empowers us to deliver superior results.

“It not only optimises our productivity but also minimises material waste, ultimately contributing to more cost-effective and successful construction projects."

The Leica MC1 3D machine control system is available now through authorised Leica Geosystems dealers.