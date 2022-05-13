  1. Instagram
Fri May 13 2022

Bobcat adds eight-tonner to R2 series

Digger Blogger | 10:00, Thu May 05 2022

Bobcat has extended its R2-Series of mini-excavators with the new 8-tonne E88, replacing the previous E85 M-Series machine.

New features on the Stage V compliant E88 include an optional fourth Aux4 auxiliary tilt coupler line, a fifth Aux5 hydraulic coupler line as standard and a longer undercarriage.

The Bobcat D24 four-cylinder engine offers a maximum power output of 48.5 kW (65 HP). To meet Stage V emission levels, the engine uses diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and a diesel particulate filter (DPF), replacing selective catalytic reduction.

The new model is available with standard arm and long arm configurations. Up to five arm mounted hydraulic auxiliary lines and the A-SAC (Advanced Selectable Auxiliary Control) technology enable a range of machine customisations to match any attachment requirement.

The Aux1 general purpose hydraulic line and Aux5 for hydraulic coupler control are standard equipment on the E88. The Aux2 hydraulic line for supporting functions such as rotation and the Aux4 hydraulic line for tilting control are available as an option. The Aux3 line for clam shell bucket (bucket diverter) operation is part of Bobcat’s kit list for the E88.

 

