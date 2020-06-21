Bobcat launches Stage V telehandlers and loaders

The new machines are powered by Bobcat’s own D34 and D24 diesel engines.

The 56 kW (75 HP) D34 Stage V engine in the telehandlers has a new diesel particulate filter (DPF) after-treatment system with automatic DPF self-regeneration. There is no selective catalytic reduction (SCR), so no need for AdBlue.

Bobcat says it gives an average 7% lower fuel consumption and a 14% higher torque than the previous Stage IV engine, for more power at lower RPM and faster recovery.

The new compact tracked loaders use the D24 engine with Bosch fuel injection system and similar after-treatment system to the D34. The new D24 is quieter than the previous Stage IV one and needs less maintenance. The first engine oil service interval has been extended to 500 hours, and improved fuel filtration means less frequent filter replacements.

Telehandlers

There is a choice of 11 different Bobcat telehandler models with the D34 engine, covering maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.1 tonnes with lifting heights from 6 to 18 metres:

TL26.60, TL30.60 and TL30.70 compact telescopic loaders

T35.105, T35.105L and T36.120SL middle lift telehandlers

T35.130S and T35.140S rental industry-oriented telehandlers

T35.130SLP, T41.140SLP and T40.180SLP high lift telehandlers

The T40.180SLP is pictured above and the TL30.70 below.

The engine hood of the Stage V telehandlers has been redesigned with a steeper profile to increase visibility, reducing blind spots by 15% on the right hand side of the machines, it is claimed. Access to the engine compartment for maintenance has also been made easier.

All Bobcat telehandlers are designed and produced at the company’s plant in Pontchâteau in France.

“The new 56 kW (75 HP) telehandlers will be followed by further Stage V models powered by 74.5 kW (100 HP) and 97 kW (130 HP) versions of the D34 Stage V engine, which will be launched in 2021. This will be a completely new generation of telescopics with dramatic user experience and low cost of ownership improvement,” says product manager Quentin D’Hérouël.

See the video below for more details.

Loaders

The new T590 (above) and T450 (shown at the top of your screen) Stage V compact tracked loaders follow on from the recently launched Bobcat M-Series S450, S510 and S530 Stage V skid-steer loaders.

The new M-Series loaders are among the first models in the Bobcat compact equipment range in Europe with the new styling, including 3D decals.

“Like the S450, S510 and S530 models, skilful design work by our engineering team has ensured that even with the Bobcat Stage V engine incorporated, the same small dimensions and lift arm patterns are maintained on the new versions of the T450 and T590 compact track loaders. This ensures a truly compact size and low weight, so they can work and manoeuvre easily in tight spaces and can be easily transported,” says Jiri Karmazin, product manager for Bobcat loaders.

The new Stage V loaders now come with the previously optional Deluxe control panel as standard, offering a choice of languages and telematics to protect the machines and to monitor their performance. The Deluxe panel also reduces the risk of misuse thanks to the keyless function, Bobcat says.

T450 Stage V T590 Stage V Operating weight 2961 kg 3664 kg Shipping weight 2665 kg 3283 kg Tipping load 2049 kg 2773 kg Engine Bobcat D24; 2.4l; Stage V Bobcat D24; 2.4l; Stage V Power 41.0 kW (55 HP) 50.7 kW (68 HP)

Here are a couple of walkaround videos from the manufacturer, first the telehandlers, and then the loaders: