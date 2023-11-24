Case adds speed to compact loaders

The new models – the 21F, 121F, 221F (pictured above) and 321F – benefit from faster travel speeds and an improved operator’s cab. This incorporates a revised monitor, enhanced electrohydraulic controls with smart features, plus a range of connectivity applications previously only seen on larger models.

To meet growing customer demand, particularly from Scandinavian countries, the two larger models are available with a choice of travel speed ratings, 20km/h in standard trim and an optional 40km/h for those that use high-performance, constant-speed attachments, such as for snow clearing.

When combined with optional Ride Control arm suspension, the higher travel speeds also deliver increased productivity in load and carry operations, Case says, where machines are rapidly transferring material to a loading or stocking area.

The 21F weighs in at 4,570kg with a standard bucket and Z-bar linkage loader arms. This rises to 5,423kg for the 121F, then 5,694kg for the 221F and tops out at 6,195kg for the 321F. Bucket capacities run from 0.7 to 1.0m3 for the smallest model, rising to 1.0 to 1.3m3 for the 321F.

Both the 21F and the 121F have a new monolift cylinder Z-bar loader arm, allowing for parallel lift for better pallet fork handling, without compromising the conventional Z-bar breakout force.

The 21F and 121F have standard flow hydraulics producing 67 lpm of flow, while the larger 221F and 321F feature an optional high-flow package, that includes creep speed. a front electrical socket and a depressurised return drain function, to allow for a full interface with hydraulic attachments.

Powered by a Stage V FPT diesel engine, the 21F boasts 43kW (58hp) and 245Nm of torque. This rises to 48kW (64hp) and 261Nm in the 121F, topping out at 55kW (74hp) and 316Nm in the 221F and the 321F. The larger models come with new modular axles, available with limited slip or 100% locking differentials for maximum traction in difficult terrain. They feature multi-disc wet brakes with a hydraulically-released parking brake, delivering improved safety and reduced effort for the operator.

Evolution wheeled loaders have an Eco drive mode, limiting engine revs to 1,700rpm for reduced fuel consumption and exhaust emissions.

There are two cab interiors on offer, both featuring ROPS and FOPS level 2 protection as standard. The Deluxe cab interior has additional storage spaces around the seat, with height adjustment for the steering wheel and an adjustable wrist rest.

An all-in-one electro-hydraulic joystick controls all bucket and loader arm functions, while the upgraded automotive-style display monitor displays all major machine functions and system controls. A membrane keypad, similar to that found in larger Case machines, is designed to put all controls at the operator’s fingertips without leaving the wrist rest.

Smart features allow the operator to set hydraulic response to suit individual tasks, while a bucket shake mode assists the emptying of sticky materials. As well as a return-to-dig function, there is now a return-to-travel setting and the two automated movements can be combined for easier operation in loading and tipping. A return-to-height function is also offered, further enhancing the operator assistance delivered by the Evolution machines. Cruise control delivers constant road speed when travelling.