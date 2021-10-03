Case reveals SV backhoe loader series

Case has been making backhoe loaders since 1957, but never anything as good as this, it says.

“The new Backhoe Loader SV Series is the highest performing, most productive, fuel efficient and reliable backhoe loader available,” says Egidio Galano, product management director at Case Construction Equipment. “We have totally re-engineered the cab for optimal operator comfort, introduced an FPT-designed Stage V engine with significant emissions savings whilst maintaining performance, and unique features such as the integrated quick coupler still being part of the best-in-class specification.”

The new cab is wider, providing greater clearance for the operator’s legs when rotating the seat between forward facing and rear facing configuration, and easier access to the cab. The left-hand cab console redesign also places the wiper tank beneath one of the new open tray storage units, enabling refills via the left-hand door.

“Comfortable operators are productive operators, and the new Backhoe Loader SV Series has many improvements that add up to big productivity gains,” Egidio Galano continues. “A relocated parking brake, new speedometer option, regrouped switches on the right-hand console, new integrated F-N-R switch in the loader control lever on the Power Shift model, new joystick roller switch for extending dipper operation and relocated stabiliser levers all add up to time savings.”

Operator safety has been enhanced with new rear-side glass that provides greater visibility and isless expensive to replace. Additional safety features include a 3db in-cab noise reduction to 74db, compared to the previous model, and relocating the horn switch onto the left gear shifter on Power Shift units for easier and quicker accessibility in case of emergency. Safety and comfort have clearly been a focus of the SV series’ design team.

Finally, operators’ comfort and needs have been further accommodated by including two USB ports, a 12v port on the instrument cluster, a mobile phone holder, Bluetooth technology, and four times the storage capacity than before. This includes two lockable compartments, two bottle holders, four open trays and a cooling box.

Case’s partnership with FPT has resulted in a new F36 Stage V engine that delivers reduced emissions with no loss of performance. The engine has been specifically designed for medium load operations, typical for backhoe loaders.

The 3.6 litre 4-cylinder 16v 1800 bar common rail injection engine with WG turbocharger, delivers up to 82 kW and 460 Nm.

FPT has developed a specific after-treatment optimised for compact equipment. Compact High Efficiency SCR2 (Hi-eSCR2) is designed for applications with working cycles that typically generate low exhaust temperatures and include frequent stop and go cycles. Low rate EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) enables NOx reduction with compact SCR (selective catalytic reduction) dimensions while optimised DPF (diesel particulate filter) technology ensures high PM removal at low operating temperatures. These features, when combined with the ECO mode, generate fuel savings of up to 10%, Case says.