Case rolls out D-Series mini-excavators

Made in Italy, the D-Series boasts all the latest technology, features and attachments for all markets and applications.

Development of the new series follows the acquisition of Sampierana by CNH Industrial last year 2021. Sampierana group includes Sampierana tracked undercarriages and Eurocomach mini excavators.

CNH director Egidio Galano says: “European production enables the first D-Series machines to ship and be on customers’ jobsites from the third quarter of 2022.

“The sizes with the greatest utility and therefore highest European demand are in the 1-3-tonne and 5-6-tonne ranges, and we have 15 models to meet this need.”

Features such as a zero tail-swing and two-piece booms are available across the entire range, as are hydraulic and mechanical quick couplers. Users can fully customise each machine according to application, with options ranging from basic configurations to premium feature-loaded models.

The performance-enhancing two-piece boom is even available on the 2-tonne, 4.5-tonne and 5.5-tonne models, an industry first, CNH says.

The first of the electric models is the CX15EV, which will be available from the first quarter of 2023. This 1.3-tonne machine has a 16kW electric engine with a 21.5kWh battery that can be recharged in less than two hours with an external fast recharger, it is claimed.

To boost the flexibility, up-time and productivity, Case has created a range of connected and non-connected after-sales services, Case Service Solutions. Services include geolocation, fleet security using geo-fences and unauthorised use alerts, and flexible reporting from the Case SiteWatch fleet management tool. This includes the ability to track fuel consumption, utilisation rate, machine hours and idle time.

Case SiteConnect enhances telemetry data used by Case’s Uptime Center team to provide dealers with alerts based on machine performance. Dealers can remotely access machine data and be proactive in managing customers’ machines to help ensure maximum uptime. Both SiteWatch and SiteConnect are available on the D-Series mini-excavator range from 2023.

“Case Service Solutions keep our customers’ equipment in top condition with maximum uptime, no unexpected costs and optimised profitability,” says parts and service director Peter Garry. “Core solutions are available now, with plans to roll-out Case Service Solutions across the entire range throughout Europe as machines become available.”