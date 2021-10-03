  1. Instagram
Construction Digger Blog

Sun October 03 2021

Cat Trial 11: Hot Wheels fun [-video]

Digger Blogger | 11:00, Thu September 30 2021

Here’s another one of those fun Caterpillar promotional films that help make the Cat brand what it is.

There is some marketing guff in the publicity information accompanying this, about the Cat services that were provided to the five race cars shown. But you don’t want to know abut this. You just want to see the toys.

Here you go.

