Cat unveils Next Generation wheeled loaders

Caterpillar says that these three new six-tonne class machiness offer “larger wheel loader model comfort on a smaller platform”.

The 906, 907, and 908 loaders are powered by the new Cat C2.8 engine, with upgraded drive and powertrain deliver faster roading speeds and drive train performance.

The new cab is sealed and pressurised but still has the raised floor pedals and two doors of the M-Series.

Side mirrors have been made bigger, and there are heated mirrors and front/rear camera options. New single-piece front and rear windshields have 60% better wiper coverage, Caterpillar says.

The multifunction joystick controls travel direction and speed, proportional auxiliary flow, differential lock, and constant hydraulic flow without taking your hand off the stick. Like larger Cat loaders, buyers can choose from a range of seats, including a new premium heated and ventilated seat.

A first for this class size, Cat says, is the in-cab-programmable kickouts with high-definition rotary sensors mounted to the loader arms. These are designed to better protect operators from unwanted shock and vibration due to buckets striking the ground and/or hitting dump stops at maximum height. Proper kickout operation also saves up to 20% of bucket cutting edge life, it says. Rather than leaving the cab for setting, the operator remains inside the cab while setting upper, lower and attachment kickout positions at the touch of a button.

The Next Generation control monitor offers real-time machine operating information, allowing the operator to configure hydrostatic transmission response and auto engine idle shutdown. There is also a utility powertrain mode that provides operators with a more intuitive means of controlling ground and engine speed.

The EU Stage V Cat C2.8 engine delivers the same 55.7-kW (74-hp) gross power as the previous engine but with 13% more torque, resulting in roading performance and tractive effort improvements. Its shift-on-the-go transmission offers increased roading speeds 25 mph.

For working in dusty environments, there is a reversing-fan option to keep cooling cores clean. Through an in-cab soft-touch button, the system can be turned off, set to operate in an automatic mode or momentarily activated by the operator. Automatic mode uses the factory-setting to reverse direction for 10 seconds every 10 minutes. Frequency and duration of automatic reversing can be changed by the operator on the control monitor.

A new standard pressure compensated valve allows operators to simultaneously control implements and operate hydromechanical attachments. This is to meet demand for increased multifunctionality with lift and tilt while powering hydromechanical tools.

LED lights options are now available for both working/roading and under-hood-service lights. A resistor bank built into the body of the LED roading lights keeps the lamp assembly warm enough to melt snow and ice.

Product specifications 906* 907* 908* Engine Cat C2.8 Cat C2.8 Cat C2.8 Power, kW (hp) 55.7 (74) 55.7 (74) 55.7 (74) Operating weight kg 5,730 5,792 6,632 Bucket capacities** m3 0.95 1.05 1.15

* Standard lift configuration

** A range of bucket sizes is available across all three models depending on application and material density